17238 Marianne Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

A stunning&Spacious 3 bdrm, 2.5 baths convenient located in North Dallas, 2 LAS one-story plus pool&yard. The open floor plan is great for entertaining or simply relaxing after a busy day. Inviting family rm features a gas log FP. Airy kitchen is well appointed w. tons of cabs, granite counters, convection oven and microwave, pantry + a cheery nook. Private master features a sitting area and luxurious bath w. separate vanities, separate shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. The other The sun-room views the backyard oasis with play pool and huge play yard. Tons of recent updates include interior paint, hand-scraped hardwoods, carpet and tile. Minutes to everywhere, an awesome home to fit your family needs.