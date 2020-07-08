All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 17238 Marianne Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
17238 Marianne Circle
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

17238 Marianne Circle

17238 Marianne Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17238 Marianne Circle, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A stunning&Spacious 3 bdrm, 2.5 baths convenient located in North Dallas, 2 LAS one-story plus pool&yard. The open floor plan is great for entertaining or simply relaxing after a busy day. Inviting family rm features a gas log FP. Airy kitchen is well appointed w. tons of cabs, granite counters, convection oven and microwave, pantry + a cheery nook. Private master features a sitting area and luxurious bath w. separate vanities, separate shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. The other The sun-room views the backyard oasis with play pool and huge play yard. Tons of recent updates include interior paint, hand-scraped hardwoods, carpet and tile. Minutes to everywhere, an awesome home to fit your family needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17238 Marianne Circle have any available units?
17238 Marianne Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17238 Marianne Circle have?
Some of 17238 Marianne Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17238 Marianne Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17238 Marianne Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17238 Marianne Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17238 Marianne Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17238 Marianne Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17238 Marianne Circle offers parking.
Does 17238 Marianne Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17238 Marianne Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17238 Marianne Circle have a pool?
Yes, 17238 Marianne Circle has a pool.
Does 17238 Marianne Circle have accessible units?
No, 17238 Marianne Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17238 Marianne Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17238 Marianne Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane
Dallas, TX 75287
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University