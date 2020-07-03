All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 29 2019 at 9:58 AM

17234 Marianne Circle

17234 Marianne Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17234 Marianne Circle, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Location, location, location!! Absolutely gorgeous North Dallas home, 3 beds with 2 baths, large living space with open floor-plan, beautifully remodeled. Nicely landscaped large backyard, with pergola, built-in BBQ & flagstone. Other features include RV-Boat parking, separate utility room has cabinets, over-sized garage with a wall of storage cabinets. This fantastic well-built home is located within minutes of great restaurants, shopping, movie theaters and major freeways. A Must Seen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17234 Marianne Circle have any available units?
17234 Marianne Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17234 Marianne Circle have?
Some of 17234 Marianne Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17234 Marianne Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17234 Marianne Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17234 Marianne Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17234 Marianne Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17234 Marianne Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17234 Marianne Circle offers parking.
Does 17234 Marianne Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17234 Marianne Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17234 Marianne Circle have a pool?
No, 17234 Marianne Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17234 Marianne Circle have accessible units?
No, 17234 Marianne Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17234 Marianne Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17234 Marianne Circle has units with dishwashers.

