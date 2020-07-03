17234 Marianne Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Location, location, location!! Absolutely gorgeous North Dallas home, 3 beds with 2 baths, large living space with open floor-plan, beautifully remodeled. Nicely landscaped large backyard, with pergola, built-in BBQ & flagstone. Other features include RV-Boat parking, separate utility room has cabinets, over-sized garage with a wall of storage cabinets. This fantastic well-built home is located within minutes of great restaurants, shopping, movie theaters and major freeways. A Must Seen!