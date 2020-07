Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

1715 Bennett is for those that desire modern living with elevated finishes. Walking distance to Henderson and Lower Greenville, these spacious condos display an open concept living that allow for the perfect entertaining atmosphere. Each condo is spread over 3 stories, has a balcony off the living, and a 28 x 10 private turfed backyard.