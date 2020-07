Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Historic flat in the heart of The Cedars! Less than a mile from the middle of Downtown, Farmers Market and Deep Ellum. Huge, open and industrial loft! Concrete flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, exposed brick, exposed duct work and much more! Possible live-work space.