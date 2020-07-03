All apartments in Dallas
1710 Brookhaven Drive
1710 Brookhaven Drive

Location

1710 Brookhaven Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Beckleywood

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very Lovely, Cozy HOME, FURNISHED (Only what is In Property as of Now) READY FOR SOMEONE, in the heart of Oak Cliff near downtown Dallas. This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home is updated and has a lot to give. Give me a call to Schedule Showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Brookhaven Drive have any available units?
1710 Brookhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1710 Brookhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Brookhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Brookhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Brookhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1710 Brookhaven Drive offer parking?
No, 1710 Brookhaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1710 Brookhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Brookhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Brookhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 1710 Brookhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1710 Brookhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1710 Brookhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Brookhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Brookhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Brookhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Brookhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

