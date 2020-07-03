Very Lovely, Cozy HOME, FURNISHED (Only what is In Property as of Now) READY FOR SOMEONE, in the heart of Oak Cliff near downtown Dallas. This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home is updated and has a lot to give. Give me a call to Schedule Showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1710 Brookhaven Drive have any available units?
1710 Brookhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1710 Brookhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Brookhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.