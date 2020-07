Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely home in a nice, well established area of Dallas - convenient to Downtown and several highways - offers two bedrooms, two living areas and two full baths. There is room here for the whole family to relax and enjoy! Call for more information or to set up an appointment to go see. Tenant's representative and Tenant are responsible to verify the measurements which are an estimate only.