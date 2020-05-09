All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 31 2019 at 4:41 AM

1701 N Market St

1701 North Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 North Market Street, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Quartz waterfall edge kitchen islands with pendant lighting

Quartz kitchen countertops and tiled backsplash

Wood-look plank flooring in entries and kitchens

Volume 10’ ceilings

Corporate Housing

Generously appointed baths with oversized soaking tubs

Floating vanities in bathrooms

Porcelain floor tile in bathrooms

Washer and dryer included

Upgraded Elfa Closet System

USB charging outlets

Refrigerator with water dispenser and ice maker

Expansive windows with two-inch wood-style blinds

Built-in bookshelves

4 designer cabinet finishes with satin nickel hardware

Kitchen pantry

Separate dining rooms with track lighting

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Rooftop entertainment plaza with swimming pool and kitchens

Athletic center and premium equipment including spin bikes

WiFi connectivity sprawling throughout the common areas

Relaxing outdoor coutryard with fireplace lounge

Vibrant courtyard with firepit and bbq grills

Indoor/outdoor WiFi café

24/7 Package Access

100% smoke-free community

Gated entry, multi-level parking garage with elevators

Lounge/clubhouse

WIFI business center

Petopia outdoor space for your canine sidekick

Abundant rentable onsite storage spaces are available

Bike storage

Time-saving trash chutes on every floor

Exciting Downtown Dallas location

Steps from eateries, coffee shops, dining and entertainment

Pressbox Services

------------------------------------------------

Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 N Market St have any available units?
1701 N Market St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 N Market St have?
Some of 1701 N Market St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 N Market St currently offering any rent specials?
1701 N Market St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 N Market St pet-friendly?
No, 1701 N Market St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1701 N Market St offer parking?
Yes, 1701 N Market St offers parking.
Does 1701 N Market St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 N Market St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 N Market St have a pool?
Yes, 1701 N Market St has a pool.
Does 1701 N Market St have accessible units?
Yes, 1701 N Market St has accessible units.
Does 1701 N Market St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 N Market St does not have units with dishwashers.

