1701 N Market St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access

Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Quartz waterfall edge kitchen islands with pendant lighting



Quartz kitchen countertops and tiled backsplash



Wood-look plank flooring in entries and kitchens



Volume 10’ ceilings



Corporate Housing



Generously appointed baths with oversized soaking tubs



Floating vanities in bathrooms



Porcelain floor tile in bathrooms



Washer and dryer included



Upgraded Elfa Closet System



USB charging outlets



Refrigerator with water dispenser and ice maker



Expansive windows with two-inch wood-style blinds



Built-in bookshelves



4 designer cabinet finishes with satin nickel hardware



Kitchen pantry



Separate dining rooms with track lighting



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Rooftop entertainment plaza with swimming pool and kitchens



Athletic center and premium equipment including spin bikes



WiFi connectivity sprawling throughout the common areas



Relaxing outdoor coutryard with fireplace lounge



Vibrant courtyard with firepit and bbq grills



Indoor/outdoor WiFi café



24/7 Package Access



100% smoke-free community



Gated entry, multi-level parking garage with elevators



Lounge/clubhouse



WIFI business center



Petopia outdoor space for your canine sidekick



Abundant rentable onsite storage spaces are available



Bike storage



Time-saving trash chutes on every floor



Exciting Downtown Dallas location



Steps from eateries, coffee shops, dining and entertainment



Pressbox Services



------------------------------------------------



Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!