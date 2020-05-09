1701 N Market St

Amenities
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Quartz waterfall edge kitchen islands with pendant lighting
Quartz kitchen countertops and tiled backsplash
Wood-look plank flooring in entries and kitchens
Volume 10’ ceilings
Corporate Housing
Generously appointed baths with oversized soaking tubs
Floating vanities in bathrooms
Porcelain floor tile in bathrooms
Washer and dryer included
Upgraded Elfa Closet System
USB charging outlets
Refrigerator with water dispenser and ice maker
Expansive windows with two-inch wood-style blinds
Built-in bookshelves
4 designer cabinet finishes with satin nickel hardware
Kitchen pantry
Separate dining rooms with track lighting
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Rooftop entertainment plaza with swimming pool and kitchens
Athletic center and premium equipment including spin bikes
WiFi connectivity sprawling throughout the common areas
Relaxing outdoor coutryard with fireplace lounge
Vibrant courtyard with firepit and bbq grills
Indoor/outdoor WiFi café
24/7 Package Access
100% smoke-free community
Gated entry, multi-level parking garage with elevators
Lounge/clubhouse
WIFI business center
Petopia outdoor space for your canine sidekick
Abundant rentable onsite storage spaces are available
Bike storage
Time-saving trash chutes on every floor
Exciting Downtown Dallas location
Steps from eateries, coffee shops, dining and entertainment
Pressbox Services
------------------------------------------------
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a born and raised Dallas local. I’m an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I’m free to work with! Hit me up!