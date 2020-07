Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard dog park elevator pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This is a 2-story WOW factor penthouse! 3 master bedrooms, plus a media room and 3 and half bathrooms! 2 private terraces with stunning views of Downtown Dallas, with floor to 10' ceiling windows, ENERGY STAR® High Efficiency Appliances, hardwood floors, 24 hour concierge, Infinity Edge Saltwater Pool and Sundeck, and one Acre Outdoor Courtyard with dog park! Incredible convenience to Downtown and Uptown Dallas.