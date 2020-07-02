1685 Colorado Blvd

Amenities
Historical Parkview combines small building charm with a high end unit finish, providing residents the opportunity to live in a renovated vintage building right on City Park-one of Denvers great locations. Each apartment home has new, authentic oak hardwood floors, designer lighting packages, real slate flooring in the baths, incredible closet space and new air conditioning. Reserved parking, a workout room, on-site laundry, CCTV and controlled private access. Apartment Features:
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Dining Room
Breakfast Nook
Patio/Balcony
Extra Storage Space
High-speed Internet Included
Cable-ready
Refrigerator
Range/Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Hardwood and Slate Floors
Pet Friendly
No Smoking Units Available
Corporate Units Available
Community Features:
Small Vintage Building
Gated Property
BBQ/Picnic Area
Business Center
Elevator
Fitness Center
Laundry Facilities
Reserved Covered Parking
Public Transportation Nearby
Apartment Types & Rates:
Studio: $675 Rent, $250 Deposit, 400 Sq. Ft.
1 Bed/1 Bath: $895 Rent, $250 Deposit, 650 Sq. Ft.
$40 Application Fee, $150 Admin. Fee
High-Speed Internet Included in Rent
Month-to-month and 24-month leases available