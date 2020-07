Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

50's traditional ranch in amazing quiet neighborhood across the street from a quiet park. Original hardwoods throughout the home and two vintage bathrooms. Kitchen opens up to second living room. Two car attached garage and fenced yard in Agler Park near Casa Linda shopping center, White Rock Lake and Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.