16419 Lauder Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Location, location!! This luxury French style duplex is in the highly desirable Highlands North within 3 minutes walk to regular UTD bus stop on Campbell (free of charge). Excellent Richardson schools. Close to shopping,dining and everything. Easy access to George Bush,US 75 and Dallas North Tollway. Hardwood floors, hardwood stairs, wood paneling, new tiles for bathroom upstairs, new roof of 2018, 2 year old vent out for cooking, new water heater, ac of 2012 when moving in,etc. Living room with fireplace and see through French doors the deck and the yard. Ready for moving in! Only qualified with stable income and good credit!