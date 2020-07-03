All apartments in Dallas
1641 Sky High Circle
1641 Sky High Circle

1641 Sky High Circle · No Longer Available
1641 Sky High Circle, Dallas, TX 75253

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This gorgeous property features wood flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and beautiful white cabinets! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet! Spacious fenced backyard with covered porch that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1641 Sky High Circle have any available units?
1641 Sky High Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Sky High Circle have?
Some of 1641 Sky High Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Sky High Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Sky High Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Sky High Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Sky High Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Sky High Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Sky High Circle offers parking.
Does 1641 Sky High Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Sky High Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Sky High Circle have a pool?
No, 1641 Sky High Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Sky High Circle have accessible units?
No, 1641 Sky High Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Sky High Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Sky High Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

