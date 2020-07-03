1641 Sky High Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This gorgeous property features wood flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and beautiful white cabinets! The master suite includes a private bath with dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet! Spacious fenced backyard with covered porch that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.