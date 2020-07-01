All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
16209 Havenglen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16209 Havenglen Drive

16209 Havenglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16209 Havenglen Drive, Dallas, TX 75248

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Are you looking for the perfect( Leave it to beaver) neighborhood? Nestled in the heart of north Dallas. Walking distance to parks,bike trails, community centers and great houses of worship. Prestonwood area has it all. Serene, safe,wholesome and comfortable. This can be your sanctuary from the stresses life can bring. Meticulously maintained and loved . This house has plenty of room to spread out and great space to come together. The yard and heated pool and spa steps out your back door are serviced and maintained by owner.
Pet friendly so bring your four legged extensions to your family and create your best family environment.
Application and selection criteria must be signed to accept application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

