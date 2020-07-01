16209 Havenglen Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Are you looking for the perfect( Leave it to beaver) neighborhood? Nestled in the heart of north Dallas. Walking distance to parks,bike trails, community centers and great houses of worship. Prestonwood area has it all. Serene, safe,wholesome and comfortable. This can be your sanctuary from the stresses life can bring. Meticulously maintained and loved . This house has plenty of room to spread out and great space to come together. The yard and heated pool and spa steps out your back door are serviced and maintained by owner.

Pet friendly so bring your four legged extensions to your family and create your best family environment.

Application and selection criteria must be signed to accept application.