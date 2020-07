Amenities

AGENT IS OWNER. OWNER WILL PROVIDE HIS OWN LEASE. APPLICANT MUST HAVE A GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. THIS IS A LOVELY COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME. THE KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, AND BEDROOMS HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY MODERNIZED. IT HAS NEW CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. THE BACKYARD IS HUGE. THERE IS MORE THAN AMPLE ROOM TO RELAX IN THE YARD.