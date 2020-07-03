All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 15914 Stillwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
15914 Stillwood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15914 Stillwood Street

15914 Stillwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Prestonwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15914 Stillwood Street, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Well established complex in Prestonwood Country Club with 75% owner occupied. Quiet Oasis in wonderful area close to Addison night life and many restaurants. All Utilities included in rent (electric,gas,water,garbage). Neutral colors thru-out allow good lighting and feel. Balcony (~8x10) for great outdoor living space. Reserved parking space in front of the condo offers easy access and plenty of visitor parking spaces throughout the complex. The common area includes a pool,clubhouse with small library and large airy green area nearby. The full-time management office is onsite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15914 Stillwood Street have any available units?
15914 Stillwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15914 Stillwood Street have?
Some of 15914 Stillwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15914 Stillwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
15914 Stillwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15914 Stillwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 15914 Stillwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 15914 Stillwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 15914 Stillwood Street offers parking.
Does 15914 Stillwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15914 Stillwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15914 Stillwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 15914 Stillwood Street has a pool.
Does 15914 Stillwood Street have accessible units?
No, 15914 Stillwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15914 Stillwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15914 Stillwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Village Bend East
5456 Amesbury Drive
Dallas, TX 75206
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University