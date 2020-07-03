15914 Stillwood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking pool clubhouse guest parking

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Well established complex in Prestonwood Country Club with 75% owner occupied. Quiet Oasis in wonderful area close to Addison night life and many restaurants. All Utilities included in rent (electric,gas,water,garbage). Neutral colors thru-out allow good lighting and feel. Balcony (~8x10) for great outdoor living space. Reserved parking space in front of the condo offers easy access and plenty of visitor parking spaces throughout the complex. The common area includes a pool,clubhouse with small library and large airy green area nearby. The full-time management office is onsite.