Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

ONE OF A KIND PROPERTY IS LIKE LIVING AT THE COUNTRY CLUB !ENJOY VIEWS OF THE PARK LIKE SETTING PLUS FULL USE OF THE TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS PLUS THE LARGE SWIMMING POOL.OPEN FLOOR PLAIN, WITH 2 LIVING AREAS .KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANCE OF GRANITE COUNTERS, BEAUTIFUL CABINETRY & WET BAR . GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM . LG M BED ROOM WITH PARQUET WOOD FLOORS. M BATH HIS & HER SINKS LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. TENANT TO PAY HOA DUES . OWNER WILL FENCE BACK YARD IF TENANTS HAS PETS.