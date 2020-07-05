All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:36 AM

1556 Mapleton Drive

1556 Mapleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1556 Mapleton Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and modern home in charming Dallas neighborhood! Fresh interior paint, gorgeous tile flooring, updated fixtures, and more! Sensational abundance of natural light upon entering! Living room is great for greeting guests! Kitchen boasts an abundance amount of cabinetry, 2 modern ceiling fans and a great dining nook! Under counter lighting in the kitchen , lights up the room. Reverse Osmosis water system. Family room connects to kitchen and offers patio access.Master bedroom offers a large closet and attached bath! Don't forget to venture into the backyard, with spacious patio surrounded by a short brick wall and lush lawn! Close proximity to White Rock Lake. Truly a must-see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 Mapleton Drive have any available units?
1556 Mapleton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1556 Mapleton Drive have?
Some of 1556 Mapleton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 Mapleton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1556 Mapleton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 Mapleton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1556 Mapleton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1556 Mapleton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1556 Mapleton Drive offers parking.
Does 1556 Mapleton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1556 Mapleton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 Mapleton Drive have a pool?
No, 1556 Mapleton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1556 Mapleton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1556 Mapleton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 Mapleton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1556 Mapleton Drive has units with dishwashers.

