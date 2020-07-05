1556 Mapleton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and modern home in charming Dallas neighborhood! Fresh interior paint, gorgeous tile flooring, updated fixtures, and more! Sensational abundance of natural light upon entering! Living room is great for greeting guests! Kitchen boasts an abundance amount of cabinetry, 2 modern ceiling fans and a great dining nook! Under counter lighting in the kitchen , lights up the room. Reverse Osmosis water system. Family room connects to kitchen and offers patio access.Master bedroom offers a large closet and attached bath! Don't forget to venture into the backyard, with spacious patio surrounded by a short brick wall and lush lawn! Close proximity to White Rock Lake. Truly a must-see!!