Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

1543 Mccoy Street

1543 Mccoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Mccoy Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available Now; Bryan Place Home! 2 Bedroom and 2 Full baths; Kitchen comes Granite counters, Updated stainless Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Wood Fenced Yard. Cozy living dining with wood floors & vaulted ceiling. Master up boasts a huge walk in closet & loft as den or office! Located in the back of the cull de sac providing a great sized yard with stone patio & raised bed garden! Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit Once approved, there is a $35 processing fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Mccoy Street have any available units?
1543 Mccoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Mccoy Street have?
Some of 1543 Mccoy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Mccoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Mccoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Mccoy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 Mccoy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1543 Mccoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Mccoy Street offers parking.
Does 1543 Mccoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Mccoy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Mccoy Street have a pool?
No, 1543 Mccoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Mccoy Street have accessible units?
No, 1543 Mccoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Mccoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Mccoy Street has units with dishwashers.

