1543 Mccoy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available Now; Bryan Place Home! 2 Bedroom and 2 Full baths; Kitchen comes Granite counters, Updated stainless Fridge, Washer & Dryer. Wood Fenced Yard. Cozy living dining with wood floors & vaulted ceiling. Master up boasts a huge walk in closet & loft as den or office! Located in the back of the cull de sac providing a great sized yard with stone patio & raised bed garden! Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit Once approved, there is a $35 processing fee