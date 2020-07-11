1529 Sienna Ct

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Available to view August 4th. Ideally located near Baylor Hospital, minutes from Lakewood, White Rock Lake, Uptown, West Village. Three story townhome luxurious high-end finish out view of downtown Dallas. Handscraped hardwood floors, ceramic tile and carpeting in bedrooms. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, glass stand up shower, double vanity sink, walk in closet, fenced yard, alarm system and garage. RENTERS INS IS MANDATORY PROOF OF INS DOCS BEFORE MOVE IN. Pictures taken prior to tenant move in.