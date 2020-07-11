All apartments in Dallas
1529 Sienna Ct
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:23 AM

1529 Sienna Ct

1529 Sienna Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Sienna Ct, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Available to view August 4th. Ideally located near Baylor Hospital, minutes from Lakewood, White Rock Lake, Uptown, West Village. Three story townhome luxurious high-end finish out view of downtown Dallas. Handscraped hardwood floors, ceramic tile and carpeting in bedrooms. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, glass stand up shower, double vanity sink, walk in closet, fenced yard, alarm system and garage. RENTERS INS IS MANDATORY PROOF OF INS DOCS BEFORE MOVE IN. Pictures taken prior to tenant move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Sienna Ct have any available units?
1529 Sienna Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Sienna Ct have?
Some of 1529 Sienna Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Sienna Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Sienna Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Sienna Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Sienna Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Sienna Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Sienna Ct offers parking.
Does 1529 Sienna Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Sienna Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Sienna Ct have a pool?
No, 1529 Sienna Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Sienna Ct have accessible units?
No, 1529 Sienna Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Sienna Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Sienna Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
