1520 Taylorcrest Dr
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

1520 Taylorcrest Dr

1520 Taylorcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Taylorcrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75253

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This updated dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Southeast Dallas features brand new vinyl flooring, ceramic flooring, new two-tone paint and vaulted ceilings, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, appliances, a gorgeous brick fireplace, new bathroom vanities, a wooden fenced yard, and a two-car garage. [SBH-B]
The home is located near Kleberg Elementary School, Kleberg-Rylie Recreation Center, Dollar General, Dairy Queen, Super Skate, McDonald's and 175 for a quick commute! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Taylorcrest Dr have any available units?
1520 Taylorcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Taylorcrest Dr have?
Some of 1520 Taylorcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Taylorcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Taylorcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Taylorcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Taylorcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Taylorcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Taylorcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 1520 Taylorcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Taylorcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Taylorcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 1520 Taylorcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Taylorcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1520 Taylorcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Taylorcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Taylorcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

