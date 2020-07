Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with lots of updates. Carpets were recently replaced with vinyl plank flooring. Features a spacious kitchen with updated granite counters, stainless appliances, and lots of storage. Two story living area features a fireplace. Private backyard features a patio area and lots of green space. Fridge included. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment and just a short commute from Downtown.