Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

**SPECIAL: Waived admin fee ($150 savings.) Discover your base camp for modern apartment living in downtown Dallas. Distinct style and artistic character are the backdrop of urban living at this stylish new community. Become an urban explorer with entertainment, dining and shopping conveniently located right outside your door. Close to Deep Ellum, Uptown, Knox-Henderson and downtown Dallas, Texas. Become part of this vibrant community just waiting to be explored.