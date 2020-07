Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a quiet and established neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car-garage is a dream starter home. Close to a park and recreation center, you can foresee enjoying cold nights by the warm brick fireplace, or relaxing in the Jacuzzi bathtub. The spacious master bedroom is split from the two guest bedrooms.



Conveniently located to access I-35, and all the restaurants and shopping in the Camp Wisdom area.