Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Wonderful Single-story Prestonwood home. If you're looking for a safe, family oriented neighborhood, this is the one for you. Granite countertops throughout, newer carpet, fresh paint, and very clean. The landlord is fine with pets, even large ones, and aren't too concerned with bad credit. Don't miss this one!