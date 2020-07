Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

AVAILABLE NOW! - Recently upgraded throughout. New carpet and flooring throughout. Fresh paint, two bedroom, two baths located in a cuddlesac in a nice matured neighborhood. Has a two care garage, island kitchen washer and dryer connections, and two car garage. Close to bus line, schools and shopping. Need I say more? come check it out for yourself.



(RLNE5736263)