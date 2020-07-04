14372 Haymeadow Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Available 12/15/19 Beautiful Richardson Townhouse 3beds/2 bath - Property Id: 176148



Spanish style,2 story townhouse in a great location , recognized schools and major Highways. 3 bedrooms , 2 full bathrooms, dinning, living. 2 car garage, multiple storage spaces, very light and bright with living room skyline windows. Access to community swimming pool , Home owner association includes front yard maintenance, all paid by landlord. The living room features a brick fireplace and beautiful hallway entrance with original tile design! Will be ready to show December 15th,2019. Rental requirements credit and criminal check , one month rent deposit of $1650 plus first month rent. Employment verification or for business owners last 2 years tax return. Pet deposit $ 400 non

refundable . Application fee $50.00 per each adult used toward credit and tenant history check.

For low credit scores applicants, additional deposit required / refundable if rental contract is exhausted in good terms.For information contact Adriana just by text please at 214-763-7909. Thank you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176148p

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5308165)