All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 14372 Haymeadow Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
14372 Haymeadow Cir
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:15 AM

14372 Haymeadow Cir

14372 Haymeadow Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
RANDCO
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14372 Haymeadow Circle, Dallas, TX 75254
RANDCO

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Available 12/15/19 Beautiful Richardson Townhouse 3beds/2 bath - Property Id: 176148

Spanish style,2 story townhouse in a great location , recognized schools and major Highways. 3 bedrooms , 2 full bathrooms, dinning, living. 2 car garage, multiple storage spaces, very light and bright with living room skyline windows. Access to community swimming pool , Home owner association includes front yard maintenance, all paid by landlord. The living room features a brick fireplace and beautiful hallway entrance with original tile design! Will be ready to show December 15th,2019. Rental requirements credit and criminal check , one month rent deposit of $1650 plus first month rent. Employment verification or for business owners last 2 years tax return. Pet deposit $ 400 non
refundable . Application fee $50.00 per each adult used toward credit and tenant history check.
For low credit scores applicants, additional deposit required / refundable if rental contract is exhausted in good terms.For information contact Adriana just by text please at 214-763-7909. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176148p
Property Id 176148

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5308165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14372 Haymeadow Cir have any available units?
14372 Haymeadow Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14372 Haymeadow Cir have?
Some of 14372 Haymeadow Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14372 Haymeadow Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14372 Haymeadow Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14372 Haymeadow Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 14372 Haymeadow Cir is pet friendly.
Does 14372 Haymeadow Cir offer parking?
Yes, 14372 Haymeadow Cir offers parking.
Does 14372 Haymeadow Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14372 Haymeadow Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14372 Haymeadow Cir have a pool?
Yes, 14372 Haymeadow Cir has a pool.
Does 14372 Haymeadow Cir have accessible units?
No, 14372 Haymeadow Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14372 Haymeadow Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14372 Haymeadow Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Village Bend
5454 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University