1419 Lansford Avenue

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning fireplace

Elmwood brick tudor sitting high overlooking the street featuring a large front porch. No detail was spared in the home from the custom solid wood kitchen cabinets, pot filler, or decked out sink with built-in strainer and cutting board. The walk-in master closet, full-size laundry room and mudroom accessible from the carport brings an ease to current day living. The security of dual-pane double-hung windows, central AC, rewired electrical and current light fixtures rounds out this home.