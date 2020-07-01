All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:18 AM

1419 Lansford Avenue

1419 Lansford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Lansford Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Elmwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Elmwood brick tudor sitting high overlooking the street featuring a large front porch. No detail was spared in the home from the custom solid wood kitchen cabinets, pot filler, or decked out sink with built-in strainer and cutting board. The walk-in master closet, full-size laundry room and mudroom accessible from the carport brings an ease to current day living. The security of dual-pane double-hung windows, central AC, rewired electrical and current light fixtures rounds out this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Lansford Avenue have any available units?
1419 Lansford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Lansford Avenue have?
Some of 1419 Lansford Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Lansford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Lansford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Lansford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Lansford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1419 Lansford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Lansford Avenue offers parking.
Does 1419 Lansford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Lansford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Lansford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1419 Lansford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Lansford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1419 Lansford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Lansford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Lansford Avenue has units with dishwashers.

