1417 Marena Moore Ct

1417 Marena Moore Way, Dallas, TX 75232 Wolf Creek
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Beautiful 3BR/2BA/2GA located in a quiet cul-de-sac! Large living area with cozy fireplace and lovely vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space. MBR has vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has double vanity.
Walking distance to high school and elementary school. Easy access to I-20 and I-35E. Wide variety of restaurants close by and plenty of grocery stores to choose from.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
