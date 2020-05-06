All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1417 Marena Moore Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1417 Marena Moore Ct
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:38 AM

1417 Marena Moore Ct

1417 Marena Moore Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1417 Marena Moore Way, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR/2BA/2GA located in a quiet cul-de-sac! Large living area with cozy fireplace and lovely vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space. MBR has vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has double vanity.

Walking distance to high school and elementary school. Easy access to I-20 and I-35E. Wide variety of restaurants close by and plenty of grocery stores to choose from.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Marena Moore Ct have any available units?
1417 Marena Moore Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Marena Moore Ct have?
Some of 1417 Marena Moore Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Marena Moore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Marena Moore Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Marena Moore Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 Marena Moore Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1417 Marena Moore Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Marena Moore Ct offers parking.
Does 1417 Marena Moore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Marena Moore Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Marena Moore Ct have a pool?
No, 1417 Marena Moore Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Marena Moore Ct have accessible units?
No, 1417 Marena Moore Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Marena Moore Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 Marena Moore Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University