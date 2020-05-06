1417 Marena Moore Ct

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3BR/2BA/2GA located in a quiet cul-de-sac! Large living area with cozy fireplace and lovely vaulted ceilings. Large kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space. MBR has vaulted ceilings. Master bathroom has double vanity.



Walking distance to high school and elementary school. Easy access to I-20 and I-35E. Wide variety of restaurants close by and plenty of grocery stores to choose from.