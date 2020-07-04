Rent Calculator
14133 Haymeadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14133 Haymeadow Drive
14133 Haymeadow Drive
No Longer Available
Location
14133 Haymeadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75254
Northwood Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready to move in, newly remodeled with new paint and wood floor. Nice neighborhood and open concept. Nice size of all bedrooms.
Come and see it by yourself.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14133 Haymeadow Drive have any available units?
14133 Haymeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 14133 Haymeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14133 Haymeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14133 Haymeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14133 Haymeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 14133 Haymeadow Drive offer parking?
No, 14133 Haymeadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14133 Haymeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14133 Haymeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14133 Haymeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 14133 Haymeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14133 Haymeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 14133 Haymeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14133 Haymeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14133 Haymeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14133 Haymeadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14133 Haymeadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
