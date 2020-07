Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gem 2 Bed, 1 Bath in Dallas!! - Charming updated home 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bath, original hardwood floors, updated appliances, tiled kitchen, new paint throughout, CENTRAL AIR, washer and dryer hookups, large back yard great for cookouts and entertaining! With just a short 10 min drive into downtown Dallas this is the perfect home for you! More photos coming soon #Welcomehome



(RLNE4587009)