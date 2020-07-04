All apartments in Dallas
14108 Edgecrest Drive

14108 Edgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14108 Edgecrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75254
Northwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Stunning 5 bed, 4 bath, 3357 sq. ft., 1 story Ranch home in Dallas, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with trendy tile back splash, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Cozy living room with beautiful stone fireplace, wood beams, dual ceiling fans and custom built ins perfect for additional storage. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Master Suite features spa like bathroom. Dual sinks, claw tub, and large walk in shower with dual shower heads and bench! Circular driveway, covered patio and big backyard. Schedule your showing today!

Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14108 Edgecrest Drive have any available units?
14108 Edgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 14108 Edgecrest Drive have?
Some of 14108 Edgecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14108 Edgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14108 Edgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14108 Edgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14108 Edgecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14108 Edgecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 14108 Edgecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14108 Edgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14108 Edgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14108 Edgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 14108 Edgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14108 Edgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 14108 Edgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14108 Edgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14108 Edgecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

