14108 Edgecrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan hot tub fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed

Stunning 5 bed, 4 bath, 3357 sq. ft., 1 story Ranch home in Dallas, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with trendy tile back splash, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Cozy living room with beautiful stone fireplace, wood beams, dual ceiling fans and custom built ins perfect for additional storage. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Master Suite features spa like bathroom. Dual sinks, claw tub, and large walk in shower with dual shower heads and bench! Circular driveway, covered patio and big backyard. Schedule your showing today!



Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.