Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13719 Flagstone Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13719 Flagstone Lane

13719 Flagstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13719 Flagstone Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Be the first one to view this lovely one story home like townhome in the Brookgreen subdivision, Richardson School district with 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 covered parking with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator, washer and dryer and built in microwave and the subdivision has two community pool. No carpet, instead majority of flooring is wood and ceramic tiles. The unit is located in a secluded area, providing you with peace and privacy to enjoy your days or evenings by taking a brisk walk around the subdivision. The house comes with a storage shed sitting on a nice size back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13719 Flagstone Lane have any available units?
13719 Flagstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13719 Flagstone Lane have?
Some of 13719 Flagstone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13719 Flagstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13719 Flagstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13719 Flagstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13719 Flagstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13719 Flagstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13719 Flagstone Lane offers parking.
Does 13719 Flagstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13719 Flagstone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13719 Flagstone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13719 Flagstone Lane has a pool.
Does 13719 Flagstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 13719 Flagstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13719 Flagstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13719 Flagstone Lane has units with dishwashers.

