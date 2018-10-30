13719 Flagstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Be the first one to view this lovely one story home like townhome in the Brookgreen subdivision, Richardson School district with 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 covered parking with a fireplace, stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator, washer and dryer and built in microwave and the subdivision has two community pool. No carpet, instead majority of flooring is wood and ceramic tiles. The unit is located in a secluded area, providing you with peace and privacy to enjoy your days or evenings by taking a brisk walk around the subdivision. The house comes with a storage shed sitting on a nice size back yard.