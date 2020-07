Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Three bedroom, two bath townhome duplex with a fenced back yard and a one car garage. Master bedroom and master bath are located on the 1st floor. Two bedrooms and a full bath located on the second floor. Kitchen comes with all appliances and there is a full laundry room just off the kitchen. You will have your own fenced yard. The kitchen has a breakfast bar just between the kitchen and living room. Dont miss out on this hidden gem,