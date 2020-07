Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No Housing Vouchers. No fenced yard. Four bedroom home offering separate living room and dining room, spacious kitchen plenty of cabinet space and pantry, stove, dishwasher, no refrigerator, one car garage. One small pet no aggressive breeds or exotic animals. Tenant responsible for verifying schools, utilities and property information. Picture taken prior to tenants move in.