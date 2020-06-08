All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13351 Kit Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13351 Kit Lane
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:45 AM

13351 Kit Lane

13351 Kit Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
RANDCO
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13351 Kit Ln, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
New Stainless refrigerator, and a washer and dryer. Turn key ready! Updated! Cam lighting, and no carpet, Location is perfect, easy access to 75 and 635!, Lots of natural light with loads of windows, Over 1500 sq ft. Private entrance with gated courtyard. Floor Plan is great! Large Dining room Remodeled kitchen. with stainless steel appliances. Large Living area with fireplace and built-ins, and high vaulted ceilings, Lots of closets, and storage, great space. Plus a 2 car garage, with room for storage. A small private yard to enjoy. One of the best locations in Dallas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13351 Kit Lane have any available units?
13351 Kit Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13351 Kit Lane have?
Some of 13351 Kit Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13351 Kit Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13351 Kit Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13351 Kit Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13351 Kit Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13351 Kit Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13351 Kit Lane offers parking.
Does 13351 Kit Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13351 Kit Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13351 Kit Lane have a pool?
No, 13351 Kit Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13351 Kit Lane have accessible units?
No, 13351 Kit Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13351 Kit Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13351 Kit Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Oakwood
2538 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University