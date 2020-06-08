13351 Kit Lane

Amenities
New Stainless refrigerator, and a washer and dryer. Turn key ready! Updated! Cam lighting, and no carpet, Location is perfect, easy access to 75 and 635!, Lots of natural light with loads of windows, Over 1500 sq ft. Private entrance with gated courtyard. Floor Plan is great! Large Dining room Remodeled kitchen. with stainless steel appliances. Large Living area with fireplace and built-ins, and high vaulted ceilings, Lots of closets, and storage, great space. Plus a 2 car garage, with room for storage. A small private yard to enjoy. One of the best locations in Dallas!