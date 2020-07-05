1309 Fern Glen Trail

Amenities

Fabulous renovated home with plenty of charm ina cul-du-sac. Great open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a custom island. Bedrooms feature beautiful refinished wood flooring.Home features all new fixtures from lights to faucets. Bathrooms have been completely updated featuring new lovely vanities , all new tile, tub, toilets and new fixtures. Backyard is large with great potential and an open patio for entertainment.