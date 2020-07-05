All apartments in Dallas
1309 Fern Glen Trail
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:08 PM

1309 Fern Glen Trail

1309 Fern Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Fern Glen Trail, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous renovated home with plenty of charm ina cul-du-sac. Great open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a custom island. Bedrooms feature beautiful refinished wood flooring.Home features all new fixtures from lights to faucets. Bathrooms have been completely updated featuring new lovely vanities , all new tile, tub, toilets and new fixtures. Backyard is large with great potential and an open patio for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Fern Glen Trail have any available units?
1309 Fern Glen Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Fern Glen Trail have?
Some of 1309 Fern Glen Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Fern Glen Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Fern Glen Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Fern Glen Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Fern Glen Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1309 Fern Glen Trail offer parking?
No, 1309 Fern Glen Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Fern Glen Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Fern Glen Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Fern Glen Trail have a pool?
No, 1309 Fern Glen Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Fern Glen Trail have accessible units?
No, 1309 Fern Glen Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Fern Glen Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Fern Glen Trail has units with dishwashers.

