All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1308 Rancho Mirage Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:39 AM

1308 Rancho Mirage Drive

1308 Rancho Mirage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1308 Rancho Mirage Drive, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Like-new stunning townhouse right next to Exall park. This 3 bed, 3.1 bath home is incredibly spacious with over 1900 sq. ft. plus a beautiful private roof deck that is large and offers incredible downtown views. This townhouse also offers a 2 car garage. Gorgeous open concept kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Stunning wood floors adorn the home throughout. Extra outdoor space with private balconies on second and third floors. Front door opens to a private community park which includes gas grills, pergola and fire-pit. Easy walk to Baylor Medical Center, close by West Village and McKinney area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive have any available units?
1308 Rancho Mirage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive have?
Some of 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Rancho Mirage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive offers parking.
Does 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive have a pool?
No, 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive have accessible units?
No, 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Rancho Mirage Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Greenhouse Flats
5200 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University