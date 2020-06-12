1308 Rancho Mirage Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Like-new stunning townhouse right next to Exall park. This 3 bed, 3.1 bath home is incredibly spacious with over 1900 sq. ft. plus a beautiful private roof deck that is large and offers incredible downtown views. This townhouse also offers a 2 car garage. Gorgeous open concept kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Stunning wood floors adorn the home throughout. Extra outdoor space with private balconies on second and third floors. Front door opens to a private community park which includes gas grills, pergola and fire-pit. Easy walk to Baylor Medical Center, close by West Village and McKinney area.