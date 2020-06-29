1305 Rancho Mirage Drive

Amenities

Special Pricing!!!! Lease this home by Jan 1st and $250 discount! This townhome usual leases for $3100 pr month! This 3 story, 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhouse is brand new - built in 2016. It is located right next to Exall Park, an easy walk to Baylor Medical Center, and has a gorgeous view of the Dallas skyline. Features include: Hardwood floors, new appliances, 3 stories with a rooftop deck, 2 car garage parking. Don't let this one get away! Home includes Stainless Steal appliances + Washer and Dryer. Luxury at its Finest! Pets are welcomed but contact agent for details.