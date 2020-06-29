All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019

1305 Rancho Mirage Drive

1305 Rancho Mirage Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Rancho Mirage Dr, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Special Pricing!!!! Lease this home by Jan 1st and $250 discount! This townhome usual leases for $3100 pr month! This 3 story, 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhouse is brand new - built in 2016. It is located right next to Exall Park, an easy walk to Baylor Medical Center, and has a gorgeous view of the Dallas skyline. Features include: Hardwood floors, new appliances, 3 stories with a rooftop deck, 2 car garage parking. Don't let this one get away! Home includes Stainless Steal appliances + Washer and Dryer. Luxury at its Finest! Pets are welcomed but contact agent for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive have any available units?
1305 Rancho Mirage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive have?
Some of 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Rancho Mirage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Rancho Mirage Drive has units with dishwashers.

