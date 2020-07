Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Welcome home to this quiet Subdivision with lots of trees and greenery. Close to Richland College, 635 and Hwy 75. Shops are close by for your convenience. This beautiful two-story Condo features walk in closets, new dishwasher, new carpet, fresh paint and granite counter tops in bathrooms. Natural light comes through the house and there is wood burning fireplace when you need it. Washer, dryer and Refrigerator are included. Community pool in complex.