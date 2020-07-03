12660 Hillcrest Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Enjoy this totally remolded 2-2, two story upstairs condo with open living, dining and kitchen perfect for entertaining. A large living room boast FP and built ins plus storage under the stairs. The adjoining balcony overlooks lush landscaping and the first pool. A curved staircase to another bedroom or study with french doors and walk in designer closet and custom bath. The spacious downstairs master has bay window with southern views. An amazing bath with double vanity with quartz counter top. Huge walk in closet with California designed spaces. The kitchen has a separate utility room with full size WD included and large pantry. Exit gate leads to beautiful Churchill Park with tennis courts.