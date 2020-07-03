All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 12660 Hillcrest Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12660 Hillcrest Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

12660 Hillcrest Road

12660 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12660 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Enjoy this totally remolded 2-2, two story upstairs condo with open living, dining and kitchen perfect for entertaining. A large living room boast FP and built ins plus storage under the stairs. The adjoining balcony overlooks lush landscaping and the first pool. A curved staircase to another bedroom or study with french doors and walk in designer closet and custom bath. The spacious downstairs master has bay window with southern views. An amazing bath with double vanity with quartz counter top. Huge walk in closet with California designed spaces. The kitchen has a separate utility room with full size WD included and large pantry. Exit gate leads to beautiful Churchill Park with tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12660 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
12660 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12660 Hillcrest Road have?
Some of 12660 Hillcrest Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12660 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
12660 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12660 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
No, 12660 Hillcrest Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12660 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
No, 12660 Hillcrest Road does not offer parking.
Does 12660 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12660 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12660 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
Yes, 12660 Hillcrest Road has a pool.
Does 12660 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 12660 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12660 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12660 Hillcrest Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University