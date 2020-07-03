All apartments in Dallas
12544 Hallum Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12544 Hallum Street

12544 Hallum Street · No Longer Available
Location

12544 Hallum Street, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEWLY REMODELED! Updates include new appliances including Refrigerator, granite countertops, windows, cabinets, carpet, flooring, fresh paint ceiling fans, lighting, and more! Open concept with eat in breakfast bar in kitchen. Two living areas. Beautifully updated bathrooms. Huge walk in master bedroom closet. Oversized frontyard and backyard with extended driveway. Covered front porch. Oversized utility room, pantry, closets and bathrooms have plenty of extra storage space. Richardson ISD! Walking distance to DART station. Convenient access to HWY 635, HWY 75, State Farm, Texas Instruments, restaurants, shopping, schools and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12544 Hallum Street have any available units?
12544 Hallum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12544 Hallum Street have?
Some of 12544 Hallum Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12544 Hallum Street currently offering any rent specials?
12544 Hallum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12544 Hallum Street pet-friendly?
No, 12544 Hallum Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12544 Hallum Street offer parking?
No, 12544 Hallum Street does not offer parking.
Does 12544 Hallum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12544 Hallum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12544 Hallum Street have a pool?
No, 12544 Hallum Street does not have a pool.
Does 12544 Hallum Street have accessible units?
No, 12544 Hallum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12544 Hallum Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12544 Hallum Street has units with dishwashers.

