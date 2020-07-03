12544 Hallum Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED! Updates include new appliances including Refrigerator, granite countertops, windows, cabinets, carpet, flooring, fresh paint ceiling fans, lighting, and more! Open concept with eat in breakfast bar in kitchen. Two living areas. Beautifully updated bathrooms. Huge walk in master bedroom closet. Oversized frontyard and backyard with extended driveway. Covered front porch. Oversized utility room, pantry, closets and bathrooms have plenty of extra storage space. Richardson ISD! Walking distance to DART station. Convenient access to HWY 635, HWY 75, State Farm, Texas Instruments, restaurants, shopping, schools and more!