12424 Ruthdale Drive

This beautiful ranch has been extensively renovated thru-out and features a bright open floor plan with numerous updates. Highlights include a renovated master bath Sept 2019, remodeled kitchen w quartz counters, top of the line appliances, designer lighting, spacious living room w gas fireplace adjacent to an open game room and breakfast nook & updated finishes all around. The home features 5 large bedrooms along with a private office, formal dining room & hard to find 3-car garage. The backyard is an idyllic retreat with a covered patio, gorgeous pool, mature landscaping and fire pit for relaxing gatherings. Availability is negotiable but aiming for end of November beginning of December.