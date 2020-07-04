All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 12424 Ruthdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
12424 Ruthdale Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:47 AM

12424 Ruthdale Drive

12424 Ruthdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12424 Ruthdale Drive, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful ranch has been extensively renovated thru-out and features a bright open floor plan with numerous updates. Highlights include a renovated master bath Sept 2019, remodeled kitchen w quartz counters, top of the line appliances, designer lighting, spacious living room w gas fireplace adjacent to an open game room and breakfast nook & updated finishes all around. The home features 5 large bedrooms along with a private office, formal dining room & hard to find 3-car garage. The backyard is an idyllic retreat with a covered patio, gorgeous pool, mature landscaping and fire pit for relaxing gatherings. Availability is negotiable but aiming for end of November beginning of December.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12424 Ruthdale Drive have any available units?
12424 Ruthdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12424 Ruthdale Drive have?
Some of 12424 Ruthdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12424 Ruthdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12424 Ruthdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12424 Ruthdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12424 Ruthdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12424 Ruthdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12424 Ruthdale Drive offers parking.
Does 12424 Ruthdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12424 Ruthdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12424 Ruthdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12424 Ruthdale Drive has a pool.
Does 12424 Ruthdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 12424 Ruthdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12424 Ruthdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12424 Ruthdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
The Caruth
5445 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75225
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University