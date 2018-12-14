Rent Calculator
12423 MONTEGO Boulevard
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:36 PM
1 of 12
12423 MONTEGO Boulevard
12423 Montego Plz
·
No Longer Available
Location
12423 Montego Plz, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
LOVELY TOWNHOME INSIDE THE LOOP , NEAR LINCOLN CENTER ,POOL AND TENNIS AVALABLE, GREAT GREEN BELTS FOR WALKING OR JOGING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard have any available units?
12423 MONTEGO Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard have?
Some of 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12423 MONTEGO Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard has a pool.
Does 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 12423 MONTEGO Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
