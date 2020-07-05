12340 Band Box Place

Amenities

Fabulous North Dallas Galleria Area Home! 12340 Band Box 4/2/2 Cul-De-Sac - Newly remodeled single-story mid-century ranch, with new paint, carpet, floors, modern fans and fixtures. Sun room

overlooks the expansive 0.28 acre lot with a fountain pond, flagstone patio and lush landscaping which makes for a great

backyard escape. Super spacious bedrooms, with walk-in closets. The master bedroom and bath are separated by an

awesome sliding barn door, and two of the bedrooms are connected via a Jack and Jill bathroom. Situated at the end of a

cul-de-sac in an extremely convenient location minutes from I-635 and close to the Galleria and all that the new MidTown

Dallas complex will have to offer. 20 min to DFW, Love Field, Downtown Dallas and close to the best private schools in

town.



We do all paperwork. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent.



From 635 LBJ Frwy go south on Marsh, left on High Meadow, second left on Band Box, home at end of Cul-de-sac on the

right



