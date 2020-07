Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice newly remodeled and updated 5 bedroom house. Bed room in rear can opt as Den or office. Former garage has been converted to a lovely master bedroom suite. Double wide driveway in front for extra parking. Burglar bars for security. Large fenced back yard with a storage building. Patio is enclosed by an iron fence. This Location

has quick access to freeways in all 4 directions.