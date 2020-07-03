All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:10 AM

12245 Montego Plaza

12245 Montego Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

12245 Montego Plaza, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This is an opportunity to reside in the prestigious Preston Square Townhomes. This newly renovated home has new appliances, beautiful quartz kitchen countertops, new flooring, plantation shutters, and so much more! Large windows throughout provide lots of natural light. And, the home has ample storage space. It's a short walk to the community tennis courts, swimming pool, & acres of greenbelts. Only minutes from DNT, 635, or the Galleria. This is a place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12245 Montego Plaza have any available units?
12245 Montego Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12245 Montego Plaza have?
Some of 12245 Montego Plaza's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12245 Montego Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
12245 Montego Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12245 Montego Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 12245 Montego Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12245 Montego Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 12245 Montego Plaza offers parking.
Does 12245 Montego Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12245 Montego Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12245 Montego Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 12245 Montego Plaza has a pool.
Does 12245 Montego Plaza have accessible units?
No, 12245 Montego Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 12245 Montego Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12245 Montego Plaza has units with dishwashers.

