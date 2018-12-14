Four bedroom traditional on a quiet cul de sac inside LBJ. Renovated kitchen and baths. Tiled entry and hallway. Formal living-dining area and a den with fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast area. Refrigerator available but owner will not repair. Master with private bath. Large back yard. Prefer no pets. Pet deposits start at $500 if accepted. Two-car front entry garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 12215 Hightower Place have?
Some of 12215 Hightower Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12215 Hightower Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12215 Hightower Place is pet friendly.
Does 12215 Hightower Place offer parking?
Yes, 12215 Hightower Place offers parking.
Does 12215 Hightower Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12215 Hightower Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12215 Hightower Place have a pool?
No, 12215 Hightower Place does not have a pool.
Does 12215 Hightower Place have accessible units?
No, 12215 Hightower Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12215 Hightower Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12215 Hightower Place has units with dishwashers.
