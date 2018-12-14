12215 Hightower Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Four bedroom traditional on a quiet cul de sac inside LBJ. Renovated kitchen and baths. Tiled entry and hallway. Formal living-dining area and a den with fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast area. Refrigerator available but owner will not repair. Master with private bath. Large back yard. Prefer no pets. Pet deposits start at $500 if accepted. Two-car front entry garage.