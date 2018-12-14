All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020

12215 Hightower Place

12215 Hightower Place · No Longer Available
Location

12215 Hightower Place, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Four bedroom traditional on a quiet cul de sac inside LBJ. Renovated kitchen and baths. Tiled entry and hallway. Formal living-dining area and a den with fireplace. Kitchen has a breakfast area. Refrigerator available but owner will not repair. Master with private bath. Large back yard. Prefer no pets. Pet deposits start at $500 if accepted. Two-car front entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12215 Hightower Place have any available units?
12215 Hightower Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12215 Hightower Place have?
Some of 12215 Hightower Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12215 Hightower Place currently offering any rent specials?
12215 Hightower Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12215 Hightower Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12215 Hightower Place is pet friendly.
Does 12215 Hightower Place offer parking?
Yes, 12215 Hightower Place offers parking.
Does 12215 Hightower Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12215 Hightower Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12215 Hightower Place have a pool?
No, 12215 Hightower Place does not have a pool.
Does 12215 Hightower Place have accessible units?
No, 12215 Hightower Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12215 Hightower Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12215 Hightower Place has units with dishwashers.

