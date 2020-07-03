1221 Brookmere Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Want to OWN a home but may have some past credit issues holding you back?

Don’t have credit?

Divorce?

Turned down for a mortgage and think your only option is to rent?

Think again! We help people exactly like you achieve home ownership through our exclusive Owner Finance Purchase Program! Great Opportunity to own this 3bed 1.5bath single family home very close to schools with a large backyard!



*SAMPLE BUDGET

$ 165,000.00 Sale Price

$ 16,500.00 10% Down Payment

$ 148,500.00 Balance @ 9.99% for 30 years

Principle + Interest + Taxes/mo. + Insurance

$ 1,302.10 Principle + Interest

$ 133.92 Taxes/mo.

$ 110.00 Insurance

$ ~1,546.01 TOTAL PITIS (Approximately)

$ 35.00 Mortgage Service Fee

$ ~1,581.01 TOTAL PAYMENT (Approximately)

Approximate Closing Costs

$ 3,000.00 Attorney & Title

$ TBD Insurance & Taxes

*Nothing herein is to be construed as an offer of owner financing. All offers, negotiations, and discussion of terms of any financing must be made by a licensed residential mortgage loan originator (RMLO) or attorney pursuant to Chapter 180 of the Texas Finance Code. Examples are for illustrative or informational purposes only. Actual terms of financing will vary.

You do NOT have to have perfect credit!



IS THIS THE HOME FOR YOU?

If you think this may be the home for you, then follow these easy instructions:

1. Drive to the house

2. Get out and walk around the house

3. Look through the windows

4. Check out the neighborhood

5. If you have a substantial down payment and you want to buy this home. . .

Call the phone on the sign in the yard. We will be happy to discuss the details and

make an appointment to see the inside of the home.



*Home is NOT available for rent, Owner Finance purchase only*



WANT TO BE NOTIFIED?

Be the first to know when “Owner Financed” home comes available?

Call 817-476-2961



For an appointment

Call 817-476-2961