Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1221 Brookmere Dr
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

1221 Brookmere Dr

1221 Brookmere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Brookmere Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Want to OWN a home but may have some past credit issues holding you back?
Don’t have credit?
Divorce?
Turned down for a mortgage and think your only option is to rent?
Think again! We help people exactly like you achieve home ownership through our exclusive Owner Finance Purchase Program! Great Opportunity to own this 3bed 1.5bath single family home very close to schools with a large backyard!

*SAMPLE BUDGET
$ 165,000.00 Sale Price
$ 16,500.00 10% Down Payment
$ 148,500.00 Balance @ 9.99% for 30 years
Principle + Interest + Taxes/mo. + Insurance
$ 1,302.10 Principle + Interest
$ 133.92 Taxes/mo.
$ 110.00 Insurance
$ ~1,546.01 TOTAL PITIS (Approximately)
$ 35.00 Mortgage Service Fee
$ ~1,581.01 TOTAL PAYMENT (Approximately)
Approximate Closing Costs
$ 3,000.00 Attorney & Title
$ TBD Insurance & Taxes
*Nothing herein is to be construed as an offer of owner financing. All offers, negotiations, and discussion of terms of any financing must be made by a licensed residential mortgage loan originator (RMLO) or attorney pursuant to Chapter 180 of the Texas Finance Code. Examples are for illustrative or informational purposes only. Actual terms of financing will vary.
You do NOT have to have perfect credit!

IS THIS THE HOME FOR YOU?
If you think this may be the home for you, then follow these easy instructions:
1. Drive to the house
2. Get out and walk around the house
3. Look through the windows
4. Check out the neighborhood
5. If you have a substantial down payment and you want to buy this home. . .
Call the phone on the sign in the yard. We will be happy to discuss the details and
make an appointment to see the inside of the home.

*Home is NOT available for rent, Owner Finance purchase only*

WANT TO BE NOTIFIED?
Be the first to know when “Owner Financed” home comes available?
Call 817-476-2961

For an appointment
Call 817-476-2961

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Brookmere Dr have any available units?
1221 Brookmere Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1221 Brookmere Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Brookmere Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Brookmere Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Brookmere Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1221 Brookmere Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Brookmere Dr offers parking.
Does 1221 Brookmere Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 Brookmere Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Brookmere Dr have a pool?
No, 1221 Brookmere Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Brookmere Dr have accessible units?
No, 1221 Brookmere Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Brookmere Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Brookmere Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Brookmere Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1221 Brookmere Dr has units with air conditioning.

