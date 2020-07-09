All apartments in Dallas
1204 Urban Lofts
1204 Urban Lofts

1204 Urban Lofts Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Urban Lofts Dr, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Month Free, with 18 month lease!!... Available NOW.; Sharp 3 story townhouse, 2 bedroom 2 bath just south of downtown. Close to Farmer's Market Klyde Warren Park, Main Park, Nasher Sculpture Garden, DMA and countless restaurants. Features Gas Drop in Range, Stainless Appliances, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Stone Counters and Disposal. Ceiling fans on vaulted living room ceiling with architectural wall touches throughout. Stained concrete on first floor and hardwoods on upper floors with ceramics in bathrooms. Fenced back yard, large two car garage, with patio balcony off dining room. Full sized W&D connections on first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Urban Lofts have any available units?
1204 Urban Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Urban Lofts have?
Some of 1204 Urban Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Urban Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Urban Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Urban Lofts pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Urban Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1204 Urban Lofts offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Urban Lofts offers parking.
Does 1204 Urban Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Urban Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Urban Lofts have a pool?
No, 1204 Urban Lofts does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Urban Lofts have accessible units?
No, 1204 Urban Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Urban Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Urban Lofts has units with dishwashers.

