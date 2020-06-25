All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

12031 De Or

12031 De or Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12031 De or Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Pool-Spa & Yard maintenance included. Private courtyard entrance w small pool for sunning or afternoon dip. Single story townhouse has tile floors, soaring ceilings, straight lines and black granite fireplace for a contemporary feel. Plenty of wall space to hang an art collection. Kitchen and breakfast room open to lg patio with pergola and yard for easy entertaining. Lg split bedrms have natural light. Flat screen wiring and wall mount in master. Updated energy efficient HVAC, roof, water heater, refrigerator and dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12031 De Or have any available units?
12031 De Or doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12031 De Or have?
Some of 12031 De Or's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12031 De Or currently offering any rent specials?
12031 De Or is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12031 De Or pet-friendly?
No, 12031 De Or is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 12031 De Or offer parking?
Yes, 12031 De Or offers parking.
Does 12031 De Or have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12031 De Or does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12031 De Or have a pool?
Yes, 12031 De Or has a pool.
Does 12031 De Or have accessible units?
No, 12031 De Or does not have accessible units.
Does 12031 De Or have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12031 De Or has units with dishwashers.

